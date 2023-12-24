President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ground-breaking ceremony for Central Park in Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the Central Park in the city of Aghdam.

The head of state and the First Lady were provided with details about the upcoming developments in the park.

The Aghdam city master plan outlines the creation of a park covering an expansive area of 5 hectares.

The Central Park is designed to feature four distinct zones including a city square, botanical garden, beach and forest. The comprehensive facilities within the park aim to accommodate various mass cultural events, offering amenities such as a water games zone, tea houses, recreational and catering facilities, cultural and training playgrounds, educational and wellness areas, as well as active games zones.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Aghdam city Central Park.

Then, the head of state and First Lady planted a tree in the territory of the Central Park.