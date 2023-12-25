Election-related complaints are not always well justified - Azerbaijani CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Complaints regarding elections sometimes don't have serious grounds, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Rovzat Gasimov said at a seminar dedicated to the consideration of appeals related to voting rights, Trend reports.

He noted that complaints come from both voters and candidates.

“Occasionally citizens complain out of passion, and occasionally they complain for political reasons, as we experienced. In all circumstances, our first purpose is to investigate the allegations and reach an equitable resolution,” Gasimov emphasized.

He also added that a joint document has been prepared with an international organization to consider complaints received by the CEC since 2006.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

