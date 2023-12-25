Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 25 December 2023 10:29 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

We attach special importance to the development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our intergovernmental ties and enhance our mutually beneficial cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Egypt," the letter reads.

