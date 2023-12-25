Activity of Azerbaijan Railways to improve - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The activity of Azerbaijan Railways will be improved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers shall approve and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the following normative legal acts within six months:

- description, specification, sample, and procedure for issuing a certificate confirming the right to drive railway transport;

- the procedure for organizing and conducting the qualification examination for the right to manage railway transport;

- the list of duties of persons directly involved in the organization of traffic on railway transport, their dress code, description of insignia, and procedure for wearing them.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers must resolve other issues arising from this decree.

Azerbaijan Railways shall ensure the organization and conduct of qualification examinations for the right to manage railway transport in accordance with the procedure stipulated by this decree.