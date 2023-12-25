Violators of legislation on payment services and systems in Azerbaijan to be heavily fined - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The violators of the legislation on payment services and payment systems in Azerbaijan will be fined 7,000 manat or $4,117, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to certain laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of Law No. 987-VIQ "On payment services and payment systems" dated July 14, 2023.

According to the amendment, a new article 439-2 (violation of legislation on payment services and payment systems) was added to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The full text of the decree can be viewed via the link.

