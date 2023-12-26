Peace with Azerbaijan never been so close - Armenian parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Peace with Azerbaijan has never been so close, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said, Trend reports via Armenian media.

"We are advancing the peace process. There is also a similar approach from the Azerbaijani side. Azerbaijan is taking steps that promote peace in the South Caucasus, an agreement between Yerevan and Baku is possible," Simonyan told reporters.

As a result of negotiations held between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on December 7, 2023, guided by the principles of humanism and as measures of mutual trust, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan and two Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia.

After the health condition of the Armenian servicemen held on the Azerbaijani side was checked by the International Committee of the Red Cross and recognized as satisfactory, in accordance with the relevant agreement, the mutual transfer of the servicemen was carried out on December 13, 2023, at the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the Gazakh region.