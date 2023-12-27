Azerbaijan introduces amendments to law "On insurance activity"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the law "On Insurance Activity", Trend reports.

According to the amended law, the order of satisfaction of creditors' claims of the insurer has been changed.

The eighth priority is to be given to the sums of taxes to the state budget, contributions for compulsory state social insurance to state off-budget funds, contributions for unemployment insurance, as well as contributions for compulsory medical insurance to the Mandatory Medical Insurance Fund, debts on repayment of loans issued from the state budget.

Claims arising from fees and compulsory payments established by the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Compulsory Insurance against Industrial Accidents and Occupational Diseases" during the year prior to the date of liquidation of the insurer are also established.