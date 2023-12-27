Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Parliament plans to approve further international document

Politics Materials 27 December 2023 14:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Parliament plans to approve further international document

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) plans to approve one more international document, Trend reports.

The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism" was submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

After discussion, the document was recommended to the plenary session of the Parliament.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more