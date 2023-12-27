Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 27 December 2023 18:06 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves “Regulations of unified information support system for urban planning and construction activities” - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of the “Regulations of the unified information support system for urban planning and construction activities” and the settlement of some issues arising from this, Trend reports.

The decree tasks to approve the mentioned regulations, and create “Urban planning control” subsystem, ensuring the implementation of state urban planning control in a unified information support system for urban planning and construction activities.

