Azerbaijani embassy in Iran closed due to specific reasons - FM

Politics Materials 28 December 2023 16:15 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was closed due to specific reasons, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"After the closure of the embassy, ​​this issue was discussed with Iran. The person who committed the terrorist attack must be punished in the strictest form, and the security of the embassy must be ensured. We were informed about the start date of the trial. Depending on the results, an appropriate decision will be made," he explained.

