This year saw establishment of new diplomatic missions - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 28 December 2023 21:28 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Opening of new diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan continued in 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.

"The number of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad has reached 90. This includes embassies, permanent missions, consulates general, representative offices.

161 documents were signed with 44 countries. The opening of new diplomatic missions continued in 2023. Also this year, 14 new heads of diplomatic missions were appointed," the minister noted.

