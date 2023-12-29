Azerbaijan amends decree on setting unified electronic info system for citizens' appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have been made to the decree “On establishment of a unified electronic information system in local executive bodies for citizens' appeals,” Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the corresponding decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The words "State Agency of Special Communication and Information Security of the Special State Protection Service of the Republic" are replaced with the words "State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic" in the sixth part of the document.

The words "to the State Agency of Special Communication and Information Security of the State Protection Service" are replaced with the words "to the State Service of Communication and Information Security" in subparagraph 5.1.2 of the "Rules for the use of the unified electronic information system for citizen appeals in local executive authorities", approved by this decree.

The words "State Agency of Special Communication and Information Security of the State Protection Service" are replaced with the words "State Service of Communication and Information Security" in paragraph 6.2.