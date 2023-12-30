New bridge connecting Azerbaijan, Iran put into operation

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 30 December 2023 15:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A new bridge connecting Azerbaijan and Iran over the Astara River has been put into operation, Trend reports.

Officials from the two countries took part in the event organized in this regard.

With the commissioning of the new bridge over the Astarachay river, the first stage will organize the passage of empty trucks through the new border checkpoint.

Over the next 10 days, conditions will be created for loaded trucks to pass through the border checkpoint.

The foundation of a new bridge across the Astarachay river was laid on the border of Azerbaijan and Iran on January 25, 2022. The bridge has a length of 97.5 meters and a width of 30.5 meters.

