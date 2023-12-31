Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Number of candidates for presidential elections in Azerbaijan reached 17

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has approved another candidate for the post of president, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said, Trend reports.

After discussions, the issue of approving the candidacy of Avaz Temirkhan for the post of President of Azerbaijan was put to a vote and adopted.

This brings the number of candidates for the presidency to 17.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

