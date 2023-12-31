Restoration of our state sovereignty will forever remain in memory of Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. A number of significant events took place in the life of our country in 2023. Of all these events, however, the restoration of our state sovereignty will forever remain in the memory of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

Sincerely congratulating all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of this historic event, the head of state noted: “Following a one-day anti-terrorist operation carried out in 2023, Azerbaijan fully restored its state sovereignty, the occupying forces were expelled from the territory of Azerbaijan, the enemy army was crushed, and its military hardware was either destroyed or taken over as trophy.”