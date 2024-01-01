We are the owners of this land, we will do whatever we think is necessary within the framework of international law - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. This is our land, we are the owners of this land, we will do whatever we think is necessary within the framework of international law, including international humanitarian law, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"In April 2023, we fully restored our territorial integrity. A border checkpoint was established on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of Lachin, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been fully restored since that day. The people of Azerbaijan remember very well the anxiety that it caused around the world, especially in western countries standing behind Armenia and constantly supporting it, as well as the baseless accusations made against us. But no accusations and pressure could affect our resolve. I said back then that no-one could influence our determination. We are on the right path, we have regained control over our border, and we will not allow anyone to call the shots on our land. This is our land, we are the owners of this land, we will do whatever we think is necessary within the framework of international law, including international humanitarian law. But that did not serve as a lesson for the occupiers. It did not serve as a lesson for the anti-Azerbaijani forces standing behind them either. This is why the anti-terrorist operation carried out in September was inevitable, we carried it out and are proud of it. Every citizen of Azerbaijan and every Azerbaijani across the world rightly feels proud of that," President Ilham Aliyev said.