About 5,000 formerly displaced persons returned to their native lands this year - President Ilham Aliyev

"Karabakh and East Zangezur have turned into a huge construction site now. We are rebuilding our cities and villages, and about 5,000 formerly displaced persons returned to their native lands this year. In March of this year, on the eve of Novruz holiday, there was a festive mood in the village of Talish, as displaced persons returned to their native homes. In August, celebrations were held in the city of Fuzuli and the village of Zabukh. This year, displaced persons returned to Lachin as the Independence Day was celebrated – May 28 was a great holiday in Lachin. Prior to that, as you may know, displaced persons had settled down in the village of Aghali. So, life has now returned to five residential settlements," President Ilham Aliyev said.