Our National Flag that I raised in Aghdara, Asgaran, Khojavand, Khojaly and Khankendi was a sign of profound respect for memory of the Great Leader - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. This year was declared a Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan. The 100th anniversary of the National Leader was widely celebrated across the country. I spent this dear day for me, my father's birthday, in Shusha. Addressing the people of Azerbaijan from the central square of Shusha, I expressed my heartfelt words and said that our actions were the greatest sign of respect for the memory of the Great Leader, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “I believe that our National Flag that I raised in Aghdara, Asgaran, Khojavand, Khojaly and Khankendi on October 15 was a sign of profound respect for the memory of the Great Leader. Our Victory Parade in the central square of Khankendi on November 8 was also a sign of our immense reverence for the memory of the Great Leader.”