For three years now, Azerbaijanis of the world and all the people of Azerbaijan have been very excited and are holding their head up high with dignity - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijanis all over the world are truly proud of independent Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“Today, Azerbaijanis of the world are celebrating the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day with a completely new mood. For three years now, Azerbaijanis of the world and all the people of Azerbaijan have been very excited and are holding their head up high with dignity,” the head of state underlined.