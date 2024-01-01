We managed to develop relations with Azerbaijan - Japanese Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan managed to develop bilateral relations in 2023, the embassy posted on its Facebook page, Trend reports.

"In 2023, we, as the Japanese Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan, managed to develop bilateral relations thanks to the cooperation of all residents of Azerbaijan. Let's do our best to strengthen relations between the two countries in 2024! We wish everyone a more productive 2024," the publication says.

"В 2023 году нам, как посольству Японии в Азербайджанской Республике, удалось развить двусторонние отношения благодаря сотрудничеству всех жителей Азербайджана. Давайте сделаем все возможное для укрепления отношений между двумя странами в 2024 году! Желаем всем более продуктивного 2024 года. С Новым годом!", - отмечается в публикации.