President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Cuba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Trend reports.

“Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Cuba – Liberation Day that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people.

We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba. I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen relations between our countries, and further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of the New Year 2024 and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba,” the letter reads.