Recent informal meeting between Azerbaijan's President and Armenian PM in St. Petersburg held in positive vein - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The recent informal meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in St. Petersburg was held in a positive vein, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung newspaper, Trend reports.

He noted that after the 19-20 September antiterror operation and the full restoration of sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the main source of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia - the Karabakh issue - is completely taken off the table.

"So, at the moment, we see no serious obstacle to the conclusion of a peace treaty. Now we observe the calmest days in last 30 years between two countries. There are even no incidents of skirmishes as both army returned to their barracks. And the recent informal meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in St. Petersburg was also held in a positive vein. But it is a bit difficult to talk about specific timelines, as further negotiations are still needed between Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalize the process. To be honest, I don’t think that it would appropriate to put strict timeline and thus to work under time pressure," added Hajiyev.