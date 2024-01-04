It is Armenia that still hinders opening of communication in South Caucasus - assistant to Azerbaijan’s President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. In reality, it is Armenia that still hinders the opening of communication in the South Caucasus region, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung newspaper, Trend reports.

"Our concern is that we can't leave Azerbaijani cargo and passengers just to the mercy of Armenian law enforcement agencies. And our concerns are well grounded. This year Azerbaijani flag was burned in weightlifting event held in Yerevan in the presence of Armenian Prime Minister. Internet is full of footages how an Azerbaijan soldier lost in foggy weather was brutally beaten in Armenia. But important thing is whether Armenia is truly interested in this project or not. Once good willingness is on place could be found through creative thinking. There is no need to invent bicycle. The route through Armenia is Yerevan’s commitment and they should honor it. In other words, Pacta sunt servanda," he said.

Hajiyev noted that international practice, humanitarian principles also demand from Armenia to stop blockading Nakhchivan from mainland Azerbaijan proper.

"So far, we don’t see any engagement from Armenia. On the contrary, Armenia by initiating “The Crossroad of peace” project, tries to deviate from its commitment deriving from the Trilateral Declaration and to falsely present itself as a party that vehemently supports regional unblocking. But in reality, it is Armenia that still hinders the opening of communication in the region," he added.