Military Prosecutor's Office releases statement on fatal accident in Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. After receiving information about a car accident involving military personnel in Lachin, the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office employees, along with the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, conducted an inspection at the accident site, Trend reports.

They examined the bodies of the deceased, obtained explanatory notes, and performed other necessary actions.

The ongoing investigation aims to address the circumstances surrounding the military vehicle accident that occurred on January 4 in the Lachin district.

The victims of the incident have been identified as Azerbaijani servicemen Hasan Ismayilov and Sakhavat Akhundov. The official statement assures that all necessary measures will be taken in accordance with legal requirements as the investigation progresses.