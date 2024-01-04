Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Today, work on text of peace treaty is being carried out directly between Baku and Yerevan

Politics Materials 4 January 2024
Today, work on text of peace treaty is being carried out directly between Baku and Yerevan

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Today, the work on text of the peace treaty is being carried out directly between Baku and Yerevan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with Berliner Zeitung newspaper, Trend reports.

He pointed out that each format has its own advantages, and it would not be correct to compare their effectiveness.

“At various stages, different formats have allowed us to move forward, and we are grateful to all the mediators who have been involved. The venue is not important for us. Most important is the outcome. We are for result-oriented negotiations. In principle, we are not against the honest facilitation, but our preference is direct talks. Today, work on the text of the peace treaty is being carried out directly between Baku and Yerevan,” added Hajiyev.

