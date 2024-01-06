CEC reveals number of polling stations for Azerbaijani citizens abroad to participate in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The number of polling stations created for voting in foreign countries and registered at the consulate on the day of the early presidential election in Azerbaijan has been announced, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC that 49 polling stations have been created in 37 countries for voting abroad.

The deadline for creating polling stations for voting in foreign countries and with consular registration expires on January 7.

The stations must be created by the heads of diplomatic missions or consular departments of Azerbaijan in the territories where voters are located no less than 30 days before voting day (until January 8, 2024).

Early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

