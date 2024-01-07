Azerbaijani CEC, Interior Ministry to instruct for policing in time of elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7.A program to educate election subjects of various statuses in conjunction with Azerbaijan's early presidential election slated for February 7, 2024, is being continuously and systematically continued., the Central Election Commission (CEC) told Trend.

The commission said that a “Guide for police officers” has been issued jointly with the Interior Ministry.

The project's major purpose, which is being carried out within the framework of interdepartmental cooperation, is to improve the performance of police officers in the approaching election and raise their level of awareness.

The publication clearly describes the measures that will be taken by police officers in the performance of official duties established by law during the preparation and conduct of the presidential election, including election campaigning, voting day, and transportation, as well as their roles and responsibilities.

The guide was created using the Azerbaijan Constitution, the Election Code, the Azerbaijan "On Police" Law, and regulatory papers approved by the CEC.

