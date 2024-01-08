Azerbaijan Army holds command staff session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, session of command staff of the Azerbaijan Army has been held, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In theoretical and practical classes, the knowledge, skills and drill training of the servicemen involved in the session will be checked on the organization and conduct of the modern combined arms.

Participants’ knowledge of military regulations, guidance and other normative legal documents will be inspected, and they will conduct shootings from small arms.

The session aims to increase theoretical knowledge and professional level of the officers on unit management, improvement of their decision-making skills, as well as to study the capabilities of newly adopted weapons, equipment and devices.

