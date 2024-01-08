President of UAE arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of the United Arab Emirates at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials.