Politics Materials 9 January 2024 19:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani CEC airs presidential election-bound logged local observers' count

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered 242 observers and district election commissions have registered 14,281 local observers, said Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov during the structure's meeting, Trend reports.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

