Azerbaijani Central Election Commission seals list of overseas electoral districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. To include persons wishing to vote outside of the country in the voter lists, the applicable electoral districts have been approved, said Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Rovzat Gasimov during the meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

