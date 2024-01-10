We have completed our just cause and restored justice ourselves - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. We all saw that, yes, justice has prevailed, we have completed our just cause and restored justice ourselves, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, however, the key players of the international world did not share our opinion. On the contrary, they tried to blame us and to engage various pressure mechanisms against us. In other words, we achieved this justice by waging political and diplomatic war at the international level. Therefore, our Victory is even more important,” the head of state pointed out.