Hoisting the flag in Khankendi marks culmination of our victory - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. When the flag was raised in Khojaly, I thought, look, today we can confidently say that the blood of the victims of Khojaly did not remain on the ground. In Khankendi, the hoisting of the flag was the complete restoration of justice and the final point of our victory, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

Describing these moments as historic, the head of state noted: “We are all fortunate to live in this era, we are witnesses of this period, and we have participated in the achievement of this great Victory.” Stressing that all groups of the Azerbaijani people contributed to this triumph through their efforts, the President pointed out that it has become a national issue, a nationwide movement, and this topic has not been forgotten over the 30 years.