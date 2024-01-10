We conducted the negotiations in a manner that minimized external pressure while achieving our goals - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. We conducted the negotiations in a manner that minimized external pressure while achieving our goals. But the main thing for me was that this is a historical issue, it is a national issue, and it would be wrong to seek some seemingly favorable gains, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“We must solve the issue in a fundamental way, we must solve it once and for all, we must fully restore our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

There should not be a single nest of separatism anywhere in our country, and if our generation is not lucky enough to do that, we should raise such a young generation that would come and do it after 20 years, after 30 years, after 50 years. That was the main issue,” the head of state noted.