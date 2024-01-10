Adoption of the Trilateral Statement under those conditions was a huge political success for us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The adoption of the Trilateral Statement, its adoption under those conditions was a huge political success for us, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“Of course, if Shusha had not been liberated from the occupation, we could not have included those conditions in that statement. In other words, our Victory and our strength allowed us the opportunity to introduce conditions that were not related to this issue, especially regarding the Zangezur corridor,” the head of state pointed out.