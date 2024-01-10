“Farrukh”, “Saribaba-Girkhgiz”, “Revenge” operations were goal-oriented operations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The events of April 23 are very important. We began to control all the borders and once again showed that we are the owners of these lands, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“Until April 23, we demonstrated several times to Armenia and local separatists that this is our land. The “Farrukh”, “Saribaba-Girkhgiz”, “Revenge” operations were all important military operations we carried out. As a result of these operations, the strategic hills and heights of the Karabakh region, which were not under our control at the time, were regained, and this was of great importance in the September 19-20 operation. So those operations were not spontaneous, they were goal-oriented operations,” the head of state pointed out.