The anti-terror operation was completed in less time - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The anti-terror operation was conducted very successfully and professionally with our soldiers showing tremendous heroism. It is said that the operation took 23 hours and several minutes, but it was actually completed in less time, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “We advanced to all the intended positions, took control over all the communications, took over all the heights, and the surrender of the separatists was actually inevitable. If they had not surrendered, they would have been killed. There was no other option.”