President Ilham Aliyev elaborates on leaders of separatists in interview with TV channels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Of course, we were not going to impose any sanctions on innocent soldiers. However, our position regarding the leaders of the separatists was unequivocal – their capture, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“Some of them tried to escape from there through the Lachin road, others were found in Khankendi, and other still were captured in other places. We knew their whereabouts,” the head of state emphasized.