BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Highlighting the colonial policy of France in an interview with local television channels, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev provided insights into the detention of an Azerbaijani female journalist in New Caledonia last month, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “An Azerbaijani journalist was recently detained in New Caledonia. How can that even be possible? On suspicion of almost spying. She had gone there to cover events.”