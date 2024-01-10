President Ilham Aliyev outlines main reasons behind conditions for snap election to be held in February

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. President Ilham Aliyev has explained the key reasons behind the conditions for the snap presidential election scheduled for February 7 in an interview with local TV channels, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that, first, this is associated with the beginning of a new era following the events in September.

He emphasized that the second reason is the crucial nature of holding presidential election as the inaugural election in every part of our territories throughout our independent history.

“Another reason is that my activities as President have passed the 20-year mark. This is also a certain period and we must treat this as a conclusion in itself, and the holding of a presidential election again after 20 years, of course, represents a justification for this chronological period,” the head of state added.