France is the country that arms Armenia and prepares them for another war - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The negative attitude towards us, the negative attitude from traditional sources will not abate. The aim of arming Armenia is aimed exactly at that, at keeping us under constant pressure, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“These are efforts to prevent us from living comfortably and, unfortunately, France is still in the forefront. France is the country that arms Armenia, gives them support, trains their soldiers and prepares them for another war. When I said that France's policy is causing tensions in the Caucasus, this is exactly what I meant,” the President underlined.