The criminals who waged a bloody war against us and perpetrated Khojaly genocide will be brought to justice - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The criminals who waged a bloody war against us, committed vandalism, perpetrated the Khojaly genocide, destroyed our lands, cities and villages have been arrested, detained today and will be brought to justice, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“Among them are all the former leaders of Karabakh, the so-called prime minister who was exported to Karabakh, and others. Only two people are missing from that group, they are in Yerevan, and if they were here too, the full team would be formed. This is indeed a celebration of justice, and when I said that we must have faith in justice and fight for it, this is exactly what I meant,” the head of state pointed out.