We believe there is no need for guarantors for peace treaty - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Fundamental conditions for the signing of a peace treaty have now been created. Armenia is seeking guarantors for the peace treaty. We believe that there is no need for that, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“This is a peace treaty to be signed between two sovereign states. We don't need any guarantors here, and if it is going to be signed in a bilateral format, it should be signed. If someone wants to help, we don't mind that either. However, this help should not be mandatory,” the head of state pointed out.