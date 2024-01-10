President Ilham Aliyev discloses names of individuals he had the most frequent phone conversations with during Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. In an interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev revealed the names of the individuals he had the most frequent phone conversations with during the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “During the Second Karabakh War the people I talked to the most on the phone were the President of Türkiye and the President of Russia. And this is natural. The President of Türkiye was with us from the first to the last day of the war, and his political and moral support for Azerbaijan was a message to many.”

“In the face of a significant issue confronting our country today, my first course of action would naturally be to call my brother, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and apprise him of the situation,” President Ilham Aliyev added.