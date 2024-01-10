All infrastructure projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be continued this year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The cities of Lachin, Fuzuli, and the villages of Aghali, Talish and Zabukh are already reviving. This year, the return of displaced people to these settlements will be continued, said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“I will approve this year's Investment Program in the coming days, it has already been discussed several times. All infrastructure projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be continued this year. These are massive projects,” noted the head of state.