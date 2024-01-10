Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 10 January 2024 21:35 (UTC +04:00)
This year, five more cities will see the return of former IDPs - President Ilham Aliyev

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. All these infrastructure projects allow us the opportunity to return a larger number of former IDPs to their ancestral lands this year, and there are five cities they will return to this year – the cities of Shusha, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Khankendi and Khojaly, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“Former IDPs are expected to return to the cities of Aghdam, Zangilan and Gubadli in 2025,” the head of state pointed out.

