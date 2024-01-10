In the near future, we will open Kondalanchay Reservoir in Fuzuli - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. In the near future, we will open the Kondalanchay Reservoir in Fuzuli. The construction of the Zabukhchay Reservoir will be completed this year, which will provide irrigation water to a large area, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“I want to appeal to the private sector again and call on them to invest more actively in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. The private sector is already implementing several projects in the Hadrut settlement, Dashalti village and the city of Aghdam,” the head of state noted.