Chairmanship of NAM has given us invaluable experience in leading largest international entity after UN - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement has given us invaluable experience in leading the largest international entity after the UN and made us even more confident that we are on the right path, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, Trend reports.

“We have always fully shared and continue to share the fundamental principles on which the Movement was created, i.e. sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence of states, and we also share the ideas that guided the founders of the Movement more than 60 years ago, i.e. to be far away from major geopolitical centers and not to take sides with anyone,” the head of state underscored.