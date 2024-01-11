Everyone must fulfill their civic duty as far as voting at presidential election goes - Azerbaijani CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Everyone must fulfill their civic duty as far the presidential election matter is concerned, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting on the possibilities of equal election campaigning and the basics of the activities of media subjects in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

“Being a citizen means defending your country and its values. Our main task in the matter of election is to prevent anyone from deliberately or otherwise taking any wrong steps,” Panahov emphasized.

Will be updated