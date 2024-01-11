France desperately tries to impose its interests in South Caucasus - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. France is pursuing attempts to impose its interests in the South Caucasus, a member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Soltan Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, the dynamics unfolding in the South Caucasus region, as well as Azerbaijan's triumphs, demonstrate that speaking to Azerbaijan in terms of pressure and threats is meaningless. Unfortunately, France has chosen this path.

Mammadov stated that the Azerbaijani government has always maintained an open, truthful, and neutral posture toward bilateral relations. France, on the other hand, adopted a biased stance, especially following the Second Karabakh War. France used all of its resources to develop an anti-Azerbaijani sentiment and attempted to impose sanctions on an international scale.

"As the President of Azerbaijan stated in an interview with local TV channels, France's approach in this regard was unpredictable. After the war, this became clear. The current outcomes, the geopolitical position in the South Caucasus, and the new security structure all suggest that France's policy was unsuccessful. Macron's government's blunders have greatly reduced its potential to influence the South Caucasus," Mammadov said.

The MP emphasized that the experience of the recent period and the processes currently taking place in the region clearly show that the implementation of serious projects in the region and the solution of the matters on the agenda are impossible without Azerbaijan's participation and contribution.

"This is not only due to the country's natural resources, economic capabilities, military potential, and other indicators. Azerbaijan has established itself as a stable, reliable partner in the system of international relations. Our country actively pursues an assertive and pragmatic foreign policy. We have a foreign policy strategy that allows us to protect our national interests at the highest level, as well as take into account the interests of our partners. This strategy defined by President Ilham Aliyev is the main reason for all the successes we have achieved in recent years," he said.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan favors the resolution of regional issues related to the South Caucasus people's fate and has repeatedly stated this at the highest level. While France, far from the region, is trying to impose its interests in the South Caucasus, which is impossible and useless from a practical point of view,.

"A lot of events taking place not only in our region but also in the international arena in general show that some countries, including France, cannot correctly assess the changes taking place in the world, including in the South Caucasus. These wrong assessments are ultimately the main reason for the failures these countries face. And Azerbaijan has a clear strategy and plans for the future. As the President of Azerbaijan noted, a new era is beginning for Azerbaijan. I am confident that our new goals will be achieved thanks to our unity as well as the strength of our country," the MP added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel